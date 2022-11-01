Turkish military set up new post in Syria's Idlib 

Turkish forces have begun establishing a new military post in the vicinity of Sarjila village in the Jabal Al-Zawiya area in the southern Idlib countryside.

Local military sources said the military post is located in the vicinity of Sarjila village, east of the town of Al-Bara, near the contact lines with Syrian regime forces.

The sources added that the Turkish military set up their new post in an empty, uninhabited three-storey building overlooking the towns of Kafranbel, Kafrouma and Hanouteen controlled by the Syrian regime forces.

While the post is still under construction, the Turkish army began fortifying it and raised the Turkish flag.

Multiple sources indicate that the Turkish military has 74 posts in the Idlib countryside and 22 posts in Jabal Al-Zawiya.

READ: 3 killed in Turkiye raids on Syria Arab Army, Kurdish forces sites