Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish military set up new post in Syria's Idlib 

November 1, 2022 at 10:20 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
100-vehicle military convoy of Turkish Armed Forces on its way to the Morek region to establish the 9th observation post, under the Astana - Kazakhstan agreement, in Idlib, Syria on April 07, 2018 [Eymen Karaca / Anadolu Agency]
100-vehicle military convoy of Turkish Armed Forces on its way to the Morek region to establish the 9th observation post, under the Astana - Kazakhstan agreement, in Idlib, Syria on April 07, 2018 [Eymen Karaca / Anadolu Agency]
 November 1, 2022 at 10:20 am

Turkish forces have begun establishing a new military post in the vicinity of Sarjila village in the Jabal Al-Zawiya area in the southern Idlib countryside.

Local military sources said the military post is located in the vicinity of Sarjila village, east of the town of Al-Bara, near the contact lines with Syrian regime forces.

The sources added that the Turkish military set up their new post in an empty, uninhabited three-storey building overlooking the towns of Kafranbel, Kafrouma and Hanouteen controlled by the Syrian regime forces.

While the post is still under construction, the Turkish army began fortifying it and raised the Turkish flag.

Multiple sources indicate that the Turkish military has 74 posts in the Idlib countryside and 22 posts in Jabal Al-Zawiya.

READ: 3 killed in Turkiye raids on Syria Arab Army, Kurdish forces sites 

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments