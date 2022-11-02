Algeria: largest Islamic party calls on Arabs to cooperate with Turkey and Iran 

Algeria's largest Islamic party, the Movement of Society for Peace, called on Tuesday for Arab leaders participating in the Arab League Summit to integrate and collaborate with other Muslim-majority countries, especially Turkey and Iran, instead of competing with them.

The objective, said the movement as the 31st Arab League Summit opened in Algiers yesterday, is to revive the "civilisational role" of the Islamic nation.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra told a press conference on Monday that the host country has proposed a new system for preparing the summit agenda. It should focus on items adopted by previous summits, he explained, instead of discussing controversial files and old crises.

Earlier, Algeria's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Nazir Al-Arbaoui, said during preparatory meetings for the summit that it should learn from previous lessons and face the challenges of the present collectively. It should also look to the future, Al-Arbaoui suggested, with a comprehensive "strategic vision… to enhance security and stability, in light of building bridges of constructive and positive cooperation with our Islamic and African surroundings."

