Armed man storms Lebanon bank to retrieve his savings

An armed man yesterday stormed a branch of Credit Libanais bank in the Lebanese capital's suburb of Hazmieh, demanding that his savings be returned to him.

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the depositor was a "former soldier in one of the state security agencies."

They noted that the bank handed over a total of $30,000 to the armed man.

"The depositor had informed the security forces present in the place, that he would surrender himself and his gun as soon as he obtains his full deposit," the eyewitnesses pointed out, adding that he was preventing security personnel from entering the bank branch until he got his money.

