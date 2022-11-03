NUS president dismissed over 'anti-Semitism' allegations to seek legal advice 

The elected president of Britain's National Union of Students (NUS), Shaima Dallali will be seeking legal advice following her dismissal over allegations of anti-Semitism after an independent code-of-conduct investigation was carried out.

According to a press release by law firm Carter-Ruck Solicitors, Dallali announced yesterday that she will be considering all available legal remedies.

"Ms Dallali rejects the findings of the disciplinary panel, as she rejected the allegations about her that were investigated in the context of those investigations. She considers the process to have constituted – and that it continues to constitute – discriminatory treatment of her as a black Muslim woman and her beliefs concerning the plight of the Palestinian people," the statement read.

"Ms Dallali had already apologised fully for an inappropriate Tweet which she had published in 2012 (that is, a decade before becoming President). She had also made clear her position that the other tweets for which she had been criticised (and all of which pre-dated her election to her NUS role) were not antisemitic."

"Both before and during her tenure as President, Ms Dallali has repeatedly made clear her opposition to and all forms of racism, including antisemitism, while continuing to campaign to denounce the plight of the Palestinian people."

Responding to news of her dismissal on Twitter, Dallali revealed that she only found out that she had been sacked via a post on the social media platform, ironically the first day of Islamophobia Awareness Month.

Dallali, 27, was born to a Tunisian father and a Sudanese mother. She came to Britain in 2000 and studied at the City University of London, obtaining a Master's degree in Law.