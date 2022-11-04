NATO Chief to Turkiye: 'It's time to admit Finland, Sweden'

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, on Thursday increased pressure on Turkiye on the acceptance of Sweden and Finland to the alliance, Reuters report.

According to the report, officials from Turkiye, Finland and Sweden signed a Memorandum in June to pave the way for the two countries to address Turkish concerns regarding terrorism and arms exports, but Turkiye — along with Hungary — has yet to sign off on their accession.

"I recognise your concerns," Stoltenberg said at a press conference alongside Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu. "At the same time," he said, "it is clear that Finland and Sweden have delivered on the Memorandum and are committed to the long-term partnership with Turkiye."

Helsinki and Stockholm, have done their part, and "so it's time to welcome Finland and Sweden as full members of NATO," Stoltenberg said.

READ: Finland and Sweden promise to join NATO