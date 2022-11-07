Germany slams Egypt on human rights ahead of COP27

The German Commissioner for Human Rights, Luise Amtsberg, has criticised the human rights situation in Egypt, saying it does not rise to the "level" required from this country, which is hosting the UN COP27 Climate Summit.

Amtsberg called for the release of British-Egyptian journalist and activist, Alaa Abdelfattah, who has been detained in Egypt for more than five years, as well as the release of his lawyer, Mohammed Al-Baqer.

"Egypt bears a special responsibility and plays a leading role in organising this conference," Amtsberg said, adding that "this also means commitment to protecting human rights in the first place" but "the human rights situation in Egypt is not up to the required level."

"It is unacceptable that people who want to freely express their opinion and defenders of this right are punished with long prison sentences, sometimes in inhumane conditions," she said.

Amtsberg pointed out that "the release of Abdelfattah, who is in grave danger due to his hunger strike, along with other political prisoners, will be an important signal that Egypt takes this responsibility seriously."

In December, an Egyptian court sentenced Abdelfattah to ten years imprisonment for allegedly spreading "false news". He has been on hunger strike for over 200 days to protest his unfair detention after being handed a five-year sentence for broadcasting false news.

Last week he announced he will escalate his hunger strike and stop consuming the daily 100 calories he has lived on since April.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the United Nations conference today and tomorrow.

