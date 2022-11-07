Iran unveils upgraded long range missile defence system

The Iranian Ministry of Defence yesterday unveiled an upgraded version of the Bavar-373 surface-to-air missile defence system with a range of more than 300 kilometres, the Fars news agency reported.

The agency said the upgraded Bavar-373 system has been successfully tested against long-range fixed targets. During the test, the Bavar-373 radar detected the target at a distance of more than 450 kilometres and tracked it at a distance of about 405 kilometres before destroying it at a range of over 300 kilometres.

The detection range of the Bavar-373 radar has been increased from 350 to 450 kilometres, and the engagement radar has been increased from 260 to 400 kilometres.

The range of the system's missile was also increased from 200 to 300 kilometres, and the height of its engagement was increased from 27 to 32 kilometres, according to the same source.

Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the system can engage and destroy six targets simultaneously, noting that many countries wish to possess such a defence system.

Raisi: Iran was 'freed 43 years ago' as country marks anniversary of US embassy siege