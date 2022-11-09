UAE investors bid for Liverpool FC

An investment company in the United Arab Emirates is attempting to submit an offer to purchase Liverpool Football Club from its current American owner, Fenway Sports Group.

Express quoted sources as saying that Dubai International Capital was the "leading contender to come in with a bid worth £4.3 billion [$5 billion]."

The sources pointed out that FSG were offered £3 billion last year from investors in the Middle East, but the proposal was rejected. They noted that FSG management was seeking £4.5 billion for the purchase.

On Monday, FSG said that the club was open for sale, and that it was "inviting offers." "FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch," the company stressed in a statement.

Liverpool FC is the home for one of the world's best and most prolific forwards, Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

