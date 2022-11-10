Palestinians Abroad condemns 'Israelisation' of school curriculum in Jerusalem

The Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad's Jerusalem Committee yesterday condemned the distorted Israeli curriculum imposed on Palestinian students in occupied Jerusalem, Quds Press reported.

This came following the distribution of books which include false information about Palestine and Israel at Al Eman Schools.

In a written statement, the committee said that the distribution of these books means the school "is taking part in the process of Israelising Palestinian education and is contravening on the culture of the Palestinian students who are having their civilisation wiped out."

"This measure is considered a stab in the back of the Palestinians who fought for Jerusalem, the Palestinian resistance and resilience."

The parents of students at the school had previously agreed with the administration of Al Eman Schools that Israeli books would not be accepted, but the schools retreated from the deal following pressure from Israeli occupation authorities.

In July, Israeli occupation authorities withdrew the schools' licences following their rejection of the Israeli modification.

