UK summons Iran diplomat after Tehran threatens to kill journalists

The British government has summoned a senior Iranian diplomat on Friday to protest what it described as death threats against journalists based in the UK after weeks of anti-regime protests.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: "I have summoned the Iranian Chargé d'Affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran. We do not tolerate threats and intimidation from foreign nations towards individuals living in the UK."

Two Iranian journalists working for the London-based Farsi-language television channel Iran International have received death threats from Tehran, according to the channel's broadcasting group on Monday.

The two journalists "received credible death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," confirmed Volant Media, the broadcaster of Iran International.

The channel has been covering the anti-regime protests in Iran that have taken place after the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September on charges of breaking the strict dress code for women.

The group explained that the threats prompted the London Metropolitan police to: "Formally inform the two journalists that these threats pose a serious, credible and significant threat to their lives and members of their families." London Metropolitan police have declined to comment.

READ: Iran was 'freed 43 years ago' as country marks anniversary of US embassy siege