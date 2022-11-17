Israel extends detention of Palestinian child 

An Israeli military court yesterday extended the detention of a Palestinian girl for an additional five days.

Local sources told Quds Press that the extension of 16-year-old [ar's detention was made under the pretext that she was "still under investigation".

Zaidat – a high school student – was kidnapped by Israeli soldiers on 14 November at a military checkpoint in Hebron's occupied town of Bani Naim.

There are currently 4,760 Palestinians being held in Israeli detention, 33 of whom are women, 160 are minors and 820 others are held under administrative detention – without charge or trial, according to official data.

