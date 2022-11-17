Israel seizes hundreds of dunams to expand settler-only road

Israeli occupation authorities are planning to seize hundreds of dunams of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank in order to expand the main settler-only road passing through the town of Hizma, Wafa news agency reported on yesterday.

This came as the Israeli occupation authorities distributed notices to say it would be seizing land in Hizma, which is located northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

According to Wafa, the street, which only serves settlers, extends from the entrance of the town of Anata and passes through the entrance of Hizma.

Meanwile, Hasan Brijiyeh, from the Separation Wall and Settlements Committee in Bethlehem, said that the Israeli occupation army delivered a military order to seize around 320 dunums of land in the areas of Al-Khader, Nahalin and Artas in Bethlehem, in order to expand the illegal settlements of Daniel, Eliezer and Efrat.

The order will come into effect within 30 days.

READ: Israel levels land in Palestinian village to expand stone-cutting factory