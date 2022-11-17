US congressman introduces Justice for Shireen Act

US congressman, Andre Carson, on Monday introduced the Justice for Shireen Act, requiring an investigation and report on the death of American-Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, Wafa news agency reported.

A press release published on the congressman's official website yesterday said the Justice for Shireen Act seeks answers to many unanswered questions, including what happened before, during and after the killing.

"This bill would also identify any U.S. defence materials or services involved in Abu Akleh's death," it added.

Abu Akleh was killed on 11 May 2022, while wearing a clearly marked press vest and reporting on an Israeli military raid in the occupied city of Jenin.

Later that month, Carson led a letter signed by 58 Members of Congress, to the FBI and State Department calling for an independent and open investigation.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice notified its Israeli counterpart that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Abu Akleh's assassination.

Carson welcomed the FBI's probe saying: "While I am encouraged by the reports of an FBI investigation, we must ensure a thorough and timely report to Congress on this tragic killing."

"Congress has a duty to protect Americans reporting abroad, preserving the free speech our country was founded on – and Shireen's family deserves answers, justice, and accountability. We must also ensure that U.S. weapons, equipment, or military services were not used to kill Americans on foreign soil. American taxpayers should not be paying for any violation of human rights abroad," he added.

