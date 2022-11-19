University of Cambridge members condemn visit by Israeli politician

A proposed visit by controversial Israeli politician Dan Meridor has provoked outrage at the University of Cambridge and the wider community. Meridor who served as deputy Israel prime minister to Benyamin Netanyahu during Israel's military assault on the Gaza Strip in 2012, is among a growing list of Israeli war crimes suspects who have, in the past, avoided visits to Britain for fear of arrest.

The statement by members of university and wider community read:

"As a community which stands against oppression and racism, we call on everyone to oppose the hosting of Meridor in our university and our city, and urge Cambridge students, academics, Union members, and any supporters of Palestinian freedom to sign this open letter and to boycott the event in solidarity with the people of Palestine under occupation and in refugee camps around the world."

It concluded with a declaration: "We stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and declare that Dan Meridor is not welcome here."

