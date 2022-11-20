Traffic accident kills 12 in Egypt

At least 12 people were killed and 30 others injured on Sunday in a traffic accident in eastern Egypt, according to local media, Anadolu reports.

The accident occurred when a bus collided with a heavy transport truck on the Zafarana-Ras Ghareb Road, 40 kilometers north of Ras Ghareb in the Red Sea province, the local Al-Masry El-Youm newspaper reported.

Egyptian authorities said the Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Egypt has a poor transportation record despite government efforts to improve the country's road network.

The country has recorded 51,511 deaths in road accidents in 2021, according to the state statistics agency CAPMAS.

