Hamas calls for protecting Palestine children, criminalising Israel occupation

Marking World Children's Day on 20 November, Hamas called for international protection for Palestinian children and criminalising the Israeli occupation.

"The Israeli occupation's extrajudicial killing of Palestinian children, detentions and restrictions on their movement, and the deprivation of their basic right to medical treatment, medicine and education are daily practices," Hamas said in a statement.

"Since the start of this year, more than 35 Palestinian children have been killed at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces, and more than 160 others are languishing in Israeli occupation jails and are subjected to physical and psychological torture."

Hamas added: "As the UN and international organisations celebrate World Children's Day, they should fulfil their responsibility toward the continued suffering of Palestinian children at home, in refugee camps and in the diaspora."

The Palestinian resistance movement urged the UN and international community "to take urgent steps to protect Palestinian children from the Israeli occupation's continued aggression and secure a decent life for them, and expose the Israeli crimes against them."

Hamas called on the UN and all human rights groups to put an end to the Israeli violations against the children of Palestine and prosecute the occupation's leaders as war criminals.

"The escalation of the Israeli occupation's crimes against the children of Palestine is nothing more than a failed attempt to terrorise our people, break their will and dissuade them from resisting."

