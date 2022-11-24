Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco: normalisation with Israel 'disgrace and deep humiliation', says official

November 24, 2022 at 9:37 am | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News, Palestine
Israeli and Moroccan flags are pictured during an official ceremony in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv, on September 13, 2022. [JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images]
 November 24, 2022 at 9:37 am

Morocco's agreements with Israel are "contributing to a crime," the head of the Moroccan Observatory against Normalisation said yesterday.

"These agreements are a new wave of Zionist penetration, and a blatant attempt to humiliate the dignity of Moroccans and strike at all of Morocco's obligations towards the Palestinian people," Ahmed Ouihman told Alresala TV. "In fact, the agreements are contributing to Israeli crimes against our Palestinian brothers."

Israel, Morocco sign defence deal amid normalised ties - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

He reiterated that the agreements defined the "meanings of shame and lack of dignity" and pointed to the daily violations by Israel forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Morocco normalised relations with Israel in December 2020, following the lead of the UAE in a deal brokered by the then US President Donald Trump. The move was widely condemned by Palestinians and their supporters.

