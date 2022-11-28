Tunisia: 'conspiring' against the state sees media and political figures investigated

Imprisonment orders have been issued against four defendants in the case of an alleged conspiracy against the state's internal security, Al-Watan Voice has reported. The four include a former governor and a former security official.

Citing Russia Today, it was said that the investigating judge has issued a travel ban to all of the defendants pending the completion of the investigations and interrogations which affect 25 people altogether. Among them are well-known media and political figures, and a former minister.

Earlier, the Public Prosecution of the Court of First Instance in Tunis permitted the opening of an investigation against at least 20 people, including prominent media figures, former officials, politicians, trade unionists and security officials.

According to the available information, the investigation is related to the "crimes of forming an alliance which aims to attack property and people; conspiring against the internal security of the state; communicating with agents of a foreign state to harm the diplomatic position of Tunisia; fraud; depending on deception and committing a despicable act against the head of the state."

Tunisia: Election candidates launch propaganda campaign