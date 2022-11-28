Portuguese / Spanish / English

Tunisia: 'conspiring' against the state sees media and political figures investigated

A woman holds her national flag during a rally on 14 January 2016 in the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Tunis to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2011 revolution. [FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images]
Imprisonment orders have been issued against four defendants in the case of an alleged conspiracy against the state's internal security, Al-Watan Voice has reported. The four include a former governor and a former security official.

Citing Russia Today, it was said that the investigating judge has issued a travel ban to all of the defendants pending the completion of the investigations and interrogations which affect 25 people altogether. Among them are well-known media and political figures, and a former minister.

Earlier, the Public Prosecution of the Court of First Instance in Tunis permitted the opening of an investigation against at least 20 people, including prominent media figures, former officials, politicians, trade unionists and security officials.

According to the available information, the investigation is related to the "crimes of forming an alliance which aims to attack property and people; conspiring against the internal security of the state; communicating with agents of a foreign state to harm the diplomatic position of Tunisia; fraud; depending on deception and committing a despicable act against the head of the state."

