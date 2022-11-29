Gaza campaigners reject violence against women [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Gaza campaigners reject violence against women [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Gaza campaigners reject violence against women [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Gaza campaigners reject violence against women [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Gaza campaigners reject violence against women [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Gaza campaigners reject violence against women [Mohammed Asad/MEMO]

As part of a global project and a campaign rejecting violence against women, the National Rehabilitation Society is leading the effort in the besieged Gaza Strip. The beneficiaries include abused women and people with special needs.

"We came today to the port of Gaza to deliver a message to the world, specifically from women with special needs, as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence calling for the elimination of violence against women," explained Khawla Al-Baghdadi.

Campaigners are urging kindness towards women, beginning within the family and reaching government level so that they are afforded their social, political and legal rights. They released orange balloons into the sky above the port.

They also called on the international community to eliminate violence against women, especially the violations committed by the Israeli occupation and its blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for the past sixteen years.

OPINION: Marriage laws in MENA region put women at increased risk of child marriage and domestic violence