Israel detains Palestinian girl during visit to brother in prison

The Israeli occupation authorities detained a 16-year-old Palestinian girl on Monday during a visit to see her brother in prison, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club (PPC) has revealed. The girl was identified as Hala Talal Sorour from Ni'lin neighbourhood of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Hala was visiting her brother Khalid, who has been held on remand in Israel's Eshel Prison for eighteen months. Apparently she was held for investigation, but the PPC was unable to provide further details.

Another brother, Omar, is also serving a prison sentence in Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank.

According to rights groups, there are 4,760 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails, including 33 women and girls, 160 boys and 820 being held under administrative detention with neither charge nor trial.

READ: Freeing prisoners is a collective and daily responsibility