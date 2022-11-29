Senior Ukraine military delegation arrives in Israel

A senior Ukrainian delegation, headed by a Major-General from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, arrived in Israel for a series of meetings with the Israeli army leadership.

This was tweeted by Moriah Asraf Wolberg, a journalist from Israel's Keshet12 television channel; she added that the visit was not announced at the request of the Israeli side, and that its official purpose is to improve the development of missile warning systems for Ukraine.

Israeli officials have confirmed that the policy of not supplying weapons to Ukraine has not changed for the time-being.

READ: Ukraine, Israel leaders discuss deepening bilateral cooperation, energy, grain