Israel Occupation demolishes two Palestinian homes in Jericho

Israeli Occupation Forces demolished, on Tuesday, two Palestinian homes in the village of Al Doyouk Al Tahta, west of the Occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

Sources told Wafa news agency that the two homes were demolished under the pretext that they were built in Area C of the Occupied West Bank and without a permit.

The two homes belong to two local residents, one for a newly-wed who recently moved to it, and the other for a family of eight people who were displaced as a result of the demolition.

In recent years, the Israeli Occupation has demolished hundreds of homes in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the grounds of lacking an Israeli construction permit, which is almost impossible to obtain for Palestinians.

The Israeli Occupation authorities do not issue building permits for Palestinians to build homes in their lands located in Area C, which makes up 61 per cent of the Occupied West Bank, forcing Palestinians to build without permits to provide shelters for their families.

