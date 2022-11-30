Nablus women hold rally in solidarity with female prisoners

A group of Palestinian women held a rally in the northern West Bank city of Nablus to express their solidarity with female detainees in the Israeli Occupation's prisons, Safa Press Agency reported.

The event was organised by the Palestinian NGO, Forum to Combat Violence against Women (Al Muntada), in cooperation with the Palestinian National Committee for Supporting Prisoners.

Many women's activists and organisations, as well as representatives from Palestinian factions in Nablus, participated in the rally.

Futna Khalifa, a representative of Al Muntada, said that this rally is an expression of solidarity with female prisoners, and it aims to shed light on their suffering as part of the 16-day campaign that Al Muntada recently launched to combat violence against women in Palestine.

