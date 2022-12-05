Latest News
33 injured in bus collision with tram in Istanbul
French Prosecutors name Ukraine suspect in Lebanon Central Bank probe
FIFA allocates additional 5,000 tickets to Morocco for match v Spain
UAE president pays surprise visit to Qatar
Iran executes 4 over alleged cooperation with Israel intelligence: local media
US Forces resume joint patrols with SDF in north-east Syria, amid looming Turkish operation
Egypt seeks first IMF loan installment this month
Israel 'afraid' to reveal looted Palestinian documents fearing debunked Zionist myths
Egypt: Military officer accused of beating nurses in government hospital
Iran says won't resume nuclear talks 'under threat'
Israel bulldozes Gaza commercial terminal to build barrier
Turkiye welcomes framework deal for Sudan civilian-led transition
Sudan's rivals sign framework deal for transition
Russia requests Israel not to obstruct equipment transfer from Syria to Ukraine
UAE makes 'goodwill gesture' towards far right Israeli politician
