Hundreds protest in Morocco over rising prices

Hundreds of Moroccans demonstrated in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, yesterday, against the "high prices of basic commodities", Anadolu news agency reported.

Activists, members of trade unions and non-governmental organisations participated in the demonstration organised by the Moroccan Social Front. They called on authorities to raise workers' wages and limit the rise in the prices of basic materials and fuel.

Protesters criticised the spike in prices and their low purchasing power.

Authorities did not issue a comment on the protesters' demands.

READ: Migrant paraglides from Morocco to Spanish enclave