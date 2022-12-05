Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel issued 242 administrative detention orders in November

December 5, 2022 at 11:58 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians, holding banners and Palestinian flags, stage a demonstration on Israel's administrative detention policy in front of International Committee of the Red Cross building in Gaza City, Gaza on July 24, 2022. [Mustafa Hassona - Anadolu Agency]
The Israeli occupation authorities issued 242 administrative detention orders last month, the Ministry of Palestinian Detainees' and Ex-Detainees' Affairs said on Sunday. Prisoners held under administrative detention face neither charge nor trial, and detainees and their lawyers are not allowed to view the evidence against them. Orders can be renewed indefinitely.

The ministry said that 122 of the orders issued in November were renewals, and 120 were new. It added that 2,050 administrative detention orders have been issued since the start of 2022.

The occupation state currently holds around 830 administrative detainees, including five children and three women. No administrative detainee knows the charges against them or how long they will be held in prison.

