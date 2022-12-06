Egypt nurse inserts needle into new born baby blindfolded as 'breakfast bet'

A video is circulating on social media of a nurse in Egypt inserting a needle into the heel of a new born baby whilst blindfolded.

The nurse works in the neonatal unit at the Abu Qarqas Hospital in Minya Governorate.

According to social media posts, he and his friend bet each other breakfast that he could inject the baby without looking.

The nurse inserted and removed the needle several times, local media outlets reported.

It is the second scandal to take place in an Egyptian hospital this week after an air force officer was accused of violently attacking nurses at a government hospital in Menufia Governorate.

One of the nurses reportedly suffered a miscarriage after she was beaten with a rope in the attack that involved the army officer and his family and which was captured on camera.

Patients in Egypt have long complained about the country's health care system where there is a severe shortage of intensive health care units and a chronic shortage of medical supplies.

According to the Egyptian Health Ministry, there are around ten doctors per 10,000 citizens, compared to the global average, which is around 32 doctors per 10,000 citizens.

Since 2017, there has been a 202 per cent rise in the number of doctors who have emigrated to Britain.

