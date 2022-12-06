Turkish military vehicle runs over and kills woman and her son in Syria

A Turkish military vehicle has killed a woman and her son in northern Syria after running them over, sparking protests over dangerous driving.

Residents of Atareb, a town in the western Aleppo countryside, threw stones at the vehicles as they drove through the town.

Civilians in the city of Atarib, northern #Syria, block the road of a Turkish military convoy, after a Turkish vehicle ran over and killed a woman and her son. — Harun al-Aswad (@harun_alaswad) December 5, 2022

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), after the military vehicle ran over the mother and son, residents surrounded it preventing it from leaving, before security forces intervened.

In early November, a Turkish military convoy killed a girl near the town of Ras Al-Ain without stopping to help.

Since 2016 Turkiye has launched three military incursions into northern Syria, displacing over 100,000 people from Afrin alone in 2018.

Since the Istanbul bombing in November, Ankara has carried out a series of air strikes and drone attacks across northern Syria on Kurdish fighters, who they blame for the bombing. Fighters and civilians have been killed in the strikes.

