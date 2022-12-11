Portuguese / Spanish / English

Macron to travel to Qatar for World Cup semis against Morocco

December 11, 2022 at 2:04 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, FIFA, France, International Organisations, Middle East, Morocco, News, Qatar
French president Emmanuel Macron reacts after the French Cup Final on May 07, 2022 in Paris, France [Xavier Laine/Getty Images]
 December 11, 2022 at 2:04 pm

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar to attend the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco on Wednesday, French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday, reports Reuters.

France, tournament winners in 2018, will play Morocco for a place in the final after they beat England 2-1 and the North Africans beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's earlier quarter-finals.

"The details of the trip remain to be settled, of course, but he had made this commitment," she said on Franceinfo radio.

Macron's office had said last month that he would wait for the semi-finals to go to the World Cup if the team reached that stage.

