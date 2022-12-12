Maronite Patriarch, Al-Rai, reiterates call to 'internationalise' Lebanon cause

Lebanon Maronite Patriarch, Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, has reiterated the call for the "internationalisation" of the Lebanese cause and for "heading to the UN and world powers to rescue Lebanon before it's too late".

Speaking during his Sunday service, Al- Rai wished the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati had reconsidered the cabinet session held last Monday, adding that Mikati did not respond to his wishes and held the session.

"We remind the nation's deputies that the basis for the establishment of Lebanon is cultural pluralism in unity and the national pact to live in equality, but the authority today does not respect partnership, pluralism or the pact," he said.

"Those who fail in internal solutions are those who refuse internationalisation, and when the internal solution is disrupted and internationalisation is rejected, this means that these parties do not want any solution to the Lebanese issue," he added.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been facing a crippling economic crisis that, according to the World Bank, is one of the worst the world has seen in modern times.

The country has also been without a fully functioning government since May, with Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Cabinet having limited powers in their current caretaker status.

Since September 2022, parliamentarians have also failed, nine times, to elect a new president to succeed Michel Aoun, whose term ended on 31 October, 2022.