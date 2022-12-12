West Bank students celebrate Hamas' 35th anniversary

Students from Palestinian universities in the occupied West Bank yesterday celebrated Hamas' 35th anniversary with speeches and military parades, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

At Al-Quds University in Jerusalem's Abu Dis neighbourhood students gathered at the auditorium of the Engineering Faculty where they listened to speeches by student leaders. Following which there was an unarmed military parade.

A number of students raised pictures of leaders of the Palestinian factions, including Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmad Yassin, Fatah founder Yasser Arafat, and others.

Meanwhile, student members of Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) celebrated the anniversaries of the two factions together at Al-Najah University in Nablus. This is the PFLP's 55th anniversary.

Following speeches by student leaders, there was also an unarmed military parade during which the students called for national unity.

