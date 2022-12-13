Portuguese / Spanish / English

Calls for Algeria to sack Paris mosque head for 'treason'

Abderrazak Makri former head of the Islamist Peace Movement urged Algiers to dimiss Chems-Eddine Hafizfrom his position of rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris after he attend an event alongside the Israeli ambassador 
December 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Europe & Russia, France, Israel, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
December 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm

READ: Macron visits Grand Mosque in Paris to mark centenary

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaEurope & RussiaFranceIsraelMiddle EastPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments