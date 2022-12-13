Iran sanctions UK, Germany individuals, entities 

Iran yesterday sanctioned the British domestic intelligence agency MI5 along with military officials and German political figures, in response to "illegal sanctions" imposed by the Europeans, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani announced.

Kanaani accused the Europeans and British of "interfering" in Iranian affairs, stressing that the sanctions came into force yesterday.

The United Kingdom and Germany have sharply criticised Iran for its crackdown on the ongoing protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody on 16 September.

Iran has imposed sanctions on 32 individuals and entities ahead of a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels, during which additional sanctions are expected to be imposed on Tehran over its human rights violations and for providing Russia with drones to use in its war on Ukraine.

The Iranian sanctions target, in particular, Director General of MI5, Ken McCallum, and Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

Others sanctioned include current and former members of the British parliament and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Several German political figures and companies are also listed, including Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, former head of the Christian Democratic Union party, and Claudia Roth, Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media.

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and the Persian-language division of Radio Free Europe have also been hit with sanctions.

Those sanctioned will not be able to enter Iran, and they will be subject to asset freezes in the country.

Last month, Britain and the European Union expanded sanctions imposed on Iranian officials and organisations. On Friday, the United Kingdom announced additional sanctions after Tehran carried out its first execution in connection with the demonstrations.