Former UK PM Cameron lands teaching job at UAE university 

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is to start a new job teaching politics at a university in the UAE according to a report on Friday by the Financial Times (FT).

The ex-Conservatives party leader, 56, will take up the position lecturing students on "practising politics and government in the age of disruption" for a three-week course starting next month at the New York University Abu Dhabi (NYAD), which will also touch on the war in Ukraine and migration in Europe.

"David Cameron will be teaching a three-week course as part of J-Term in January titled Practising Politics and Government in the Age of Disruption," a statement from NYAD said.

"In addition to faculty, J-Term courses are taught by renowned scholars, writers, artists, journalists, practitioners, and policy analysts who teach only during the January term".

According to the FT report, a friend of the former prime minister said the NYAD teaching post was a "logical extension" of talks he had given at schools and universities. "He led the Tory party for 11 years and the country for six years and will draw on his experience in teaching the course about politics and government in the age of populism and disruption."

Since his resignation in 2016 following his unsuccessful bid for Britain to remain in the EU, Cameron has been involved in various initiatives including signing up for the China-UK investment fund which has stalled due to cooling relations between the two countries. The former prime minister also worked for the supply chain finance firm Greenshill Capital which collapsed last year.

The consequences of Cameron's Middle East policy have also had an enduring impact on the region. During his time in office, Cameron oversaw "misguided" military interventions in Libya and Syria which have both faced criticism over reliance on flawed intelligence.