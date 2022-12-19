Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza: Funerals held for 8 Palestinians who died at sea making their way to Europe

Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza.
December 19, 2022 at 9:01 am | Published in: Africa, EU, International Organisations, Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
Mohammed Asad
December 19, 2022 at 9:01 am
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]

WATCH: Qatar 2022: The 'free Palestine' World Cup 

Categories
AfricaEUInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments