Gaza: Funerals held for 8 Palestinians who died at sea making their way to Europe

Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Funerals were held in Gaza on 18 December 2022 for 8 Palestinians who died trying to make their way from North Africa to Europe in an effort to escape the siege on Gaza. [Mohammed Asad/ Middle East Monitor]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.