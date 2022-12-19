Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq destroys 350kg of cocaine

December 19, 2022 at 12:06 pm | Published in: Iraq, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Syria
Captagon pills are displayed along with a cup of cocaine at an office of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF), Anti-Narcotics Division in Beirut on June 11, 2010. [JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images]
Captagon pills are displayed along with a cup of cocaine. [JOSEPH EID/AFP via Getty Images]
 December 19, 2022 at 12:06 pm

Iraqi authorities yesterday destroyed some 5.9 tonnes of illegal drugs including vast piles of cannabis, captagon and cocaine, in what officials said was the largest quantity to be destroyed since 2009.

The burning operation took place in a desert area adjacent to a military base near the capital, Baghdad.

The Iraqi Minister of Health, Saleh Al-Hasnawi, said the drugs were seized by the security forces at the border crossings and in various locations across Iraq.

READ: Iraq: Kirkuk blast kills at least 9 police officers 

Speaking to reporters the minister said this is the largest quantity to be destroyed since 2009.

The drugs were placed in a sand pit, doused with fuel and burned.

The destroyed quantities included 54 million narcotic pills, including five million captagon pills, as well as 350 kilogrammes of cocaine, as confirmed by a government official and a judicial official who was present during the press conference.

The majority of these narcotics came from Iran, but also from neighbouring Lebanon and Syria, according to government officials.

READ: UAE helping Israel recruit spies in Lebanon, Iran site claims

Categories
IraqLebanonMiddle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments