UAE helping Israel recruit spies in Lebanon, Iran site claims

The Israeli spy agency Mossad is cooperating with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to recruit and train Lebanese spies to carry out specific tasks, Iran's Nour news website has reported.

The site said Lebanese citizens who declare their readiness to cooperate with the Mossad are immediately sent to the UAE to avoid being uncovered by Lebanese security institutions.

According to the site, after initial checks by the Mossad office in the UAE, the Lebanese recruits enrol in a 15-day training course under the supervision of experts from the Israeli spy service and are coded.

After completing their training, the recruits are sent to Lebanon and several other Arab countries to carry out the tasks assigned to them in coordination with the Mossad service officer, the site said.

The Mossad deposits the salaries of the Lebanese spies directly into their bank accounts, which were set up in Emirati banks under a false name.

