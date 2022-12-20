Israel settlers steal 120 sheep from Palestinian farmers

Israeli Jewish settlers yesterday stole 120 sheep from a Palestinian shepherd in the town of Yaabad, south of Jenin, Wafa news agency reported.

Imad Lutfi Zuhair said that the settlers forced him away from his flock and stole the sheep.

According to the shepherd, the Jewish settlers came from the illegal Mevo Dotan settlement, built on stolen Palestinian land near Yaabad.

Last month, illegal settlers stole six cows owned by Palestinians in the north of Jordan Valley.

Settler attacks against Palestinians are rising, often they are either aided or protected by Israeli occupation forces.

The UN and many international rights groups and bodies have condemned the violations, but the Israeli government has done nothing to stop the attacks.

