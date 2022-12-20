Latest News
Queen Mary University votes to disaffiliate from NUS after Dallali sacking
Egypt: Suez Canal revenues to hit $8bn
Turkiye: first flight of 'unmanned fighter jet'
Palestinians to strike following prisoner's death by 'medical negligence'
Gantz threatens to use force against Iran for a new, better nuclear deal
Libya: Amnesty accuses pro-Haftar brigade of 'war crimes'
Jordan hosts Saudi-Iran summit in a bid to defuse regional tensions
Egypt approves law change to allow sale, lease of Suez Canal's assets
Tunisia: France calls for immediate reforms after poor election turnout
Tunisia: former prime minister arrested
Palestinian dies in Israeli jail after years of 'medical negligence'
Kuwait gets $100m back from Bahrain
Turkiye resumes joint patrols in Syria with Russia
Tunisia: Second round of votes to open in 133 constituencies
GCC affirms solidarity with Jordan against terrorism
