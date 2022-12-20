Turkish foreign minister receives regional officials from Iraq

Turkiye's foreign minister on Tuesday received local senior figures from Iraq, reports Anadolu Agency.

Without giving further details, Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter he met with Regional Minister of the Kurdish Regional Government Aydin Maruf, Ezidi Leader Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg, Assyrian parliamentarian Fareed Elya and their delegation.

According to Iraqi figures, the Daesh group killed 1,293 Yazidis and kidnapped 6,417, of whom 3,530 had managed to flee from the group's grip.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

