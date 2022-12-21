Greece lags behind Turkiye in strategic communication, argues Athens daily

Greece lags behind Turkiye in strategic communication, a major Greek daily argued on Tuesday.

Greece deals with the process of the synthesis, formulation, and promotion of the main national positions at the international level very amateurishly, said Kathimerini daily.

Greece follows, almost as a rule, a "we don't answer to everyone" tactic, and everyone is happy thinking they did the right thing, but Turkiye's Communications Directorate successfully conveys Ankara's perspectives as well as propaganda at the international level, it added.

The daily claimed that Greece, on the other hand, has neither succeeded in establishing an information dissemination mechanism nor, of course, in organising effective public diplomacy.

The management of information by the Greek state to counter Ankara is often done in a transactional manner and with zero understanding of current reality, it said.

Moreover, it concluded, Greece is unable to undermine Turkiye's historical footprint in the region, which is deep-rooted and allows it to exert influence.

READ: NATO official calls for resolving Turkiye-Greece differences through diplomatic means