Portuguese / Spanish / English

Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran

December 23, 2022 at 8:15 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, Iran, Middle East, News
People gather around the Brandenburg gate to protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in Berlin, Germany on October 15, 2022 [Abdulhamid Hoşbaş/Anadolu Agency]
People gather around the Brandenburg gate to protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in Berlin, Germany on October 15, 2022 [Abdulhamid Hoşbaş/Anadolu Agency]
 December 23, 2022 at 8:15 pm

Germany's government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday.

The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany's manager training and trade fair programmes in Iran, the ministry said.

German-Iranian trade totalled 1.76 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in 2021.

The death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for violating Iran's dress code, unleashed years of pent-up grievances in the country over issues ranging from tightening social and political controls to economic misery and discrimination against ethnic minorities.

READ: Iran sanctions UK, Germany individuals, entities 

Categories
Europe & RussiaGermanyIranMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments