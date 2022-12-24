Most Israelis happy with right-wing Israeli government

Most Israelis are happy with the new right-wing government coalition, which is the most extreme, Israel's Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported on Friday.

A poll conducted by Israel's Panels Politics for Maariv showed that the political map has not changed, pointing that if an election was conducted today, Netanyahu's camp would get 64 seats out of 120, while the opposition would get 52.

The Democratic and Arab Front for Change did not pass the electoral threshold, Maariv reported, noting that this was the most surprising issue with the poll.

According to the poll, Meretz, which did not cross the threshold in the last election, might cross the electoral threshold.

