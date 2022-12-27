Far-right ministers will not hinder Netanyahu's efforts to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia

Israel's far-right MKs and Ministers will not hinder efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to normalise relations with Saudi Arabia, Israeli media has reported.

Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accords with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in September 2020. Morocco and Sudan also joined the accords later.

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Netanyahu has been exerting efforts to reach a normalisation deal with Saudi Arabia.

Israeli officials have recognised that there are secret ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and Netanyahu himself has visited the Kingdom during his past tenure and met with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Channel 12 has reported that Netanyahu is optimistic to reach a deal with Saudi Arabia, noting that his political far-right partners understand this.

The Israeli TV Channel reported that there had been an understanding between him and the far-right MKs Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich not to sabotage efforts to get close to Saudi Arabia.

READ: Netanyahu urges US to reaffirm alliance with Saudi Arabia, claiming result in regional peace

Earlier this month, Likud MK Danny Danon told an international Abraham Accords forum that he expects to "see an agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia in the coming year."

Danon, a former envoy to the UN, told The Times of Israel that his assessment is "based on conversations and talks" he has had recently, but would not refer to a specific effort underway.

Netanyahu was reported as saying that none of the Gulf States would not have agreed to normalise ties with Israel without the consent of Saudi Arabia; hence he has been optimistic that the secret relations with the largest Gulf State would float to the surface soon.