Islamic Jihad: Escalation of resistance the best way to deter settlement expansion

The best way to deter Israeli Jewish settlement is the escalation of the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank, Islamic Jihad said yesterday according to the Sama news agency.

Senior Islamic Jihad leader, Khaled Al Batch, said that the escalation of the resistance embarrasses the Israeli occupation and undermines night detention campaigns across the occupied West Bank.

Marking the 14th anniversary of the Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2008/9, Al Batch said that the Israeli occupation killed 1,500 Palestinians and wounded thousands of others in an attempt to force Palestinians to surrender, but their moves failed.

Al Batch reiterated that the continuous detention and aggression campaigns against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem aimed to ease plans to increase settlement and the Judaisation of these Palestinian areas.

