Observers: Paris looking for 'alternative' to Kais Saied

Tunisian analysts and activists have stated that France is looking for an "alternative" to President Kais Saied, in reference to the recent events the country has witnessed. These events include the authorities' investigation into a network linked to France, which plans to overthrow President Saied, and Saied's latest statements that some parties received money from France to create chaos in the country.

"I still insist that France intends to order the situation in Tunisia after Kais Saied, and it is the main international actor in the country, and perhaps in the region," explained Nourredine Aloui, a researcher and political analyst.

"France has three central goals that must be achieved. Otherwise, there are no solutions. The first is to abolish the 2014 Constitution and erase it from memory, regardless of any amendments that may be inserted into it. The second is to prohibit the return of Islamists to power totally or partially, even if they renounce their Islamism and raise the gay flag because France will not trust them. The first and second goals achieve the third one, which is to guarantee the country's economy remains under the domination, influence and intermediaries of French companies, such as tourism, alcoholic beverages, milk and car companies," Aloui continued.

READ: Will stoking Islamophobia help reverse France's international decline?

He added: "However, France is facing a problem now, as its alliance and supporters are dispersed, and it is difficult to gather them quickly. Also, its supporters in the economy do not face their clear identities, and they are always looking for political cover to fund, and it serves them in return, so they did not appear in any political formation. They are divided between the coast, the capital and the cities of Sfax, Gabes and Djerba for a long time."

Aloui considered that Paris: "Does not have a ready-made leader to back it, and I believe that it recently withdrew Ghazi Chaouachi from the Democratic Current to prepare him for this matter (the presidency of Tunisia), and the questioning of the viability of the 2014 Constitution as a means that the solution has started. Paris has media outlets at their highest level of readiness and is very influential, but the media alone is not enough except for sabotage and harm, and this has been proven. Moreover, the administrative elite affiliated with France is also ready, but it needs adequate political cover at least for one phase."

READ: Tunisia: France calls for immediate reforms after poor election turnout

Leader in the National Salvation Front Ahmed Al-Ghailoufi responded by commenting on what Aloui wrote: "I believe that the conflict now is between Algeria and France, they agree on the goal of changing the regime to a presidential system, but they differ on who will be the successor of Saied, as well as the position on Ennahda Movement."

"France is about to lose many points in Africa in favour of the Russians, Turks and Chinese, so it is clinging to Tunisia and the like. Should the patriots create alliances with these countries to face France?" asked activist Muhammad Khamiri.

Recently, President Saied accused parties of obtaining funds from France to create chaos in the country, especially following the Zarzis tragedy, which sparked widespread controversy. He also accused "media mercenaries" of creating chaos in the country.

READ: Labour union seeks to 'save Tunisia from collapse'