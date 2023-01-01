Boat carrying 200 migrants sinks off Lebanon's coast

A boat carrying 200 would-be migrants sank off Lebanon's coast on Saturday, according to the military, Anadolu reports.

The army said naval forces headed to the site of the sinking, off the coast of Selaata, north of Beirut, and proceeded to rescue the migrants.

It, however, did not provide details about their nationalities.

The statement said the boat was carrying people trying to illegally cross the Lebanese territorial waters.

In September, 94 people died after a boat carrying irregular migrants sank off the coast of Syria after setting off from Lebanon.

Attempts by Lebanese and Syrians to illegally migrate to Europe have increased in recent months amid deteriorating economic conditions in both countries.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including massive currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.

