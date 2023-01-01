Yemen's rebels say seeking permanent cease-fire

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they are seeking a permanent cease-fire in the war-torn Arab country, Anadolu reports.

"We are working to get to a clear stage in Yemen where we can reach a truce or a permanent cease-fire," rebel spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam told the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

He said his group has presented its views to Omani mediators.

The Gulf country of Oman is mediating between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels in Yemen.

"Any solution of the Yemen crisis must be based on disbursing employee salaries from oil and gas revenues, according to the 2014 budget," Abdul-Salam said.

"Any upcoming solution must also include the opening of airports, ports and roads, in addition to the release of all prisoners and fully addressing the humanitarian issue," he added.

The Houthi spokesman also called for "a quick end to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, away from military and political issues."

There was no comment from the Yemeni government on the Houthi statements.

Yemen's warring rivals failed to extend a UN-mediated cease-fire after it expired on Oct. 2 amid accusations between the Yemeni government and Houthis of launching attacks against each other.

Yemen's civil war began in September 2014 when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. A military coalition led by Saudi Arabia entered the war in early 2015 to restore the government to power.

The eight-year conflict has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with millions risking starvation.

