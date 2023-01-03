Turkiye DM: Greece pushing migrants in Aegean Sea towards us

A Turkish drone monitored the moments at which the Greek coast guard pushed irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea towards Turkish territorial waters.

A video, published yesterday by the Turkish Ministry of Defence on its Twitter account, showed a Greek coast guard boat pushing a group of irregular migrants towards Turkish territorial waters in the state of Izmir on 29 December 2022.

1️⃣ Ege Denizi'nin Çeşme güneybatısında, 29 Aralık 2022 tarihinde Yunanistan'a ait sahil güvenlik botu tarafından, düzensiz göçmenlerin Türk sahiline 3.62 mil mesafede kara sularına itildiği Deniz Kuvvetlerimize ait İHA ile tespit edildi.#MSB pic.twitter.com/ZzjKhFZhbw — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) January 2, 2023

The ministry indicated that a naval drone monitored the incident, adding that the Turkish coast guard command was informed immediately and the migrants were rescued.

