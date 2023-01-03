Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye DM: Greece pushing migrants in Aegean Sea towards us

January 3, 2023 at 9:36 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Greece, News, Turkey
Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar in Ankara, Turkiye on December 08, 2022 [Arif Akdoğan/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Defense Minister, Hulusi Akar in Ankara, Turkiye on December 08, 2022 [Arif Akdoğan/Anadolu Agency]
 January 3, 2023 at 9:36 am

A Turkish drone monitored the moments at which the Greek coast guard pushed irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea towards Turkish territorial waters.

A video, published yesterday by the Turkish Ministry of Defence on its Twitter account, showed a Greek coast guard boat pushing a group of irregular migrants towards Turkish territorial waters in the state of Izmir on 29 December 2022.

The ministry indicated that a naval drone monitored the incident, adding that the Turkish coast guard command was informed immediately and the migrants were rescued.

 READ: Turkiye rescues over 180 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

Categories
Europe & RussiaGreeceNewsTurkey
Show Comments
The JNF/KKL A Charity Complicit With Ethnic Cleansing book launch
Show Comments