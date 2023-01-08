German police arrest Iranian man on suspicion of planning chemical attack

German police arrested an Iranian citizen on suspicion of planning a chemical terror attack, authorities said on Sunday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The 32-year-old man was arrested in the western city of Castrop-Rauxel after special police forces stormed his home.

"The accused is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence," Dusseldorf prosecutors' office said in a press release, adding that he obtained toxic chemicals such as ricin and cyanide to carry out a religiously-motivated attack.

Police officers and experts wearing protective clothes searched the home of the suspect for evidence.

"The search serves to find corresponding toxins and other evidence. The accused and one other person have been taken into custody, evidence has been secured and is being evaluated," the prosecutors' office said.

The police operation was conducted following a tip-off from a friendly country's intelligence service, Bild daily reported.

READ: Iran accuses UK and Germany of involvement in Soleimani assassination